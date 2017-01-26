Woman bitten by snake near Ipswich CBD

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after reports of a snake bite.
Paramedics were called to a home in Thorn St, less than 2km from the CBD, at 4.50am.
The woman was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.
#Ipswich - Female in her 30s transported stable to Ipswich Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on Thorn St at 4.50am.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 25, 2017
