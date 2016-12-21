29°
News

SmartCity had 'solvency concerns' six months ago

Scott Sawyer
| 21st Dec 2016 2:01 PM
A SmartCity Graduating class celebrates in 2015.
A SmartCity Graduating class celebrates in 2015. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BREAKING: Smartcity Vocational College accountants met with liquidators six months before the college's administrative arm, SC Admin Pty Ltd, went bust.

The report to creditors distributed to former SC Admin staff and creditors by Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants yesterday showed SmartCity accountants and lawyers met with Worrells on June 1 to discuss "solvency concerns and insolvency options".

College accountants, directors and shareholders met with liquidators on June 15, again regarding "solvency and insolvency options".

On September 5 Worrells was advised it would be contacted in future if its services were required.

SC Admin entered voluntary liquidation on December 16.

RELATED: 

The liquidator's report to creditors says SC Admin Pty Ltd - directed by James Spong - acted as trustee for the SC Administrative Trust and was responsible for employment services for Sunshine Coast-based SmartCity Vocational College.

Reasons in the report for the company's insolvency were listed as: inadequate working capital; lack of accurate financial information and inadequate budgeting and financial management.

Creditors have been advised SmartCity Vocational College was operated by a separate entity - which is SmartCity Vocational College Pty Ltd - also directed by James Spong.

Worrells also met with entities associated with SmartCity Vocational College prior to SC Admin entering voluntary liquidation on December 16.

 

QUESTIONS: SC Admin and SmartCity Vocational College director James Spong.
QUESTIONS: SC Admin and SmartCity Vocational College director James Spong. Facebook

Liquidators met with James Spong and the director of Cooloola Training and Counselling Service Pty Ltd - which trading.gov.au lists as trading as Quest College - on September 8 to discuss its financial position and insolvency options.

On September 13 liquidators received a call from James Spong advising they were still having cash-flow issues and were "looking for investors to save the business".

Liquidators received a call on November 10 from accountants assisting James Spong as director of SC Admin Pty Ltd advising Mr Spong "would like to liquidate SC Admin Pty Ltd".

On November 17 the upfront fee ($8800) for liquidators to accept the appointment was confirmed with appointment documents sent on November 21.

The appointment was confirmed by liquidators to staff earlier this week, after Worrells took control of the company late last Friday night.

Worrells has estimated its fees to be about $50,000 for the liquidation of the company.

In his summary of the company's affairs, SC Admin director James Spong estimated sundry debtors owed about $39,911, of which about $5300 could be recovered.

QUESTIONS: The SmartCity office at Maroochydore's First Ave.
QUESTIONS: The SmartCity office at Maroochydore's First Ave. Sunshine Coast Daily

SC Admin Pty Ltd had only $223.67 in the bank when Mr Spong signed the summary on December 16, but the amount of cash on hand was "unknown".

He estimated other company assets of $515,212, of which all could be recovered, but unsecured creditors were owed $630,000, of which Mr Spong was unsure how much could be recovered.

That $630,000 did not account for unpaid employee entitlements, Worrells partner Paul Nogueira said.

Staff this week told the Daily there had been a fire sale of office goods, laptops and furniture in the weeks leading up to SC Admin's downfall, while a strong push had been on through November to enrol and activate as many students as possible in the college.

Mr Spong has been unable to respond to more questions asked by the Daily today.

SC Admin's collapse left more than 300 staff jobless nationally with campuses across the country in Armadale, Bundaberg, Cairns, Caloundra, Elizabeth, Fairfield, Gympie, Hervey Bay, Hobart, Inala, Ipswich, Kippa-Ring, Launceston, Maroochydore, Morayfield, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Townsville

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks education liquidation smartcity smartcity vocational college sunshine coast vocational training

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man in custody over violent car jacking

Man in custody over violent car jacking

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car while her three-year-old daughter was still strapped into the back seat.

'Brazen' child abusing church minister won't go to jail

Retired Uniting Church Minister Barry Dangerfield (right) will not spend a day behind bars for sexually abusing a boy in Toogoolawah.

No jail time for minister who abused boy in 1960s.

5 ways to survive the in-laws this Christmas

How to survive Xmas with the in-laws.

Tackling Christmas with the in-laws can be tricky.

Police step up speed blitz with new camera trailers

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas where it is not currently safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

The remote-controlled trailers will be used in high-risk areas

Local Partners

Man in custody over violent car jacking

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car while her three-year-old daughter was still strapped into the back seat.

Mount Delaney man identified as victim of canoe drowning

This morning police recovered the man's canoe which was found about 300m from where his body was found last night.

The man got into difficulty in strong winds at about 6pm last night

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

TODAY show star swaps shift to host an evening of heart-warming Christmas sounds by candlelight.

COMEDY: City's YouTube star wins thousands of followers

Cheyanne Ferguson is a YouTuber based in Toowoomba.

She does make some money through advertising on the site

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

Margot Robbie

Inside Margot Robbie’s wedding: Coco Pops and hay bales

Alan Thicke remembered at lively memorial

AlanThicke was remembered at a memorial service on Sunday

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Expression of...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

STRIKING HOME WITH MAGIC RIVER VIEWS!

11 Arrawatta Close, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 2 $699,000

This outstanding executive home sits proudly in a dress circle location overlooking the Brisbane river and offers an envied lifestyle not just a home. If you have...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

Stylish Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

POST WAR CLASSIC ON 708SQM - WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL FAMILY HOME WITH SUPER SIZED LOUNGE & CENTRAL KITCHEN HUB QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION SOLID & WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!