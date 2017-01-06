SINKHOLE: Minister inspects 'sunken' yard 6 months on

SORRY: Minister for Mines Anthony Lynham delivers a belated Christmas gift to Lynn and Ray McKay after their sink hole ordeal in Basin Pocket last year.

THE land covering a giant sinkhole that opened up in Ipswich last year has sunk.

It's marginal, but it's enough to convince Queensland Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham to send some of his people out to inspect the site.

Almost six months ago the sinkhole in a Basin Pocket pensioner couple's back yard made international headlines and shocked the home owners who had no idea an old shaft was under their property.

The State Government didn't know it was there either; the maps for the area showed the old exploration shaft existed, but it was marked as being on a different block.

To look at the McKay's yard now, it's hard to imagine the giant hole - forever remembered with a sign made using an old wooden sleeper taken from the mine exploration shaft.

On Thursday Dr Lynham dropped into the Coal St home to give Lynn and Ray McKay a belated Christmas gift and see how the pair were travelling.

The pair was glad to hear someone from the department would be coming to look at their yard, but acknowledged the sinking wasn't completely unexpected.

The Basin Pocket sinkhole after it was drained. Rob Williams

"We noticed it sinking about three weeks ago," Lynn said.

"It's just been after all the rain.

"We're not overly worried but it does make you wonder."

Lynn and Ray McKay stand next to the sign Ray made out of wood found in the sinkhole in their backyard. Rob Williams

Dr Lynham thanked them for their patience throughout the ordeal, and the rehabilitation, which included digging up most of their yard with large machinery.

Experts were flown in from around the country to fix the sinkhole, paid for by the State Government using dedicated funding set aside for such situations.

"We're so grateful for everything everyone did for us," Lynn said.

"It was stressful, but we can't fault the government for the way they dealt with it."

The original mine shaft is thought to have been up to 120 metres deep, although no coal was ever discovered at the site, according to records.