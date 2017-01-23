Meth stockpile linked to Drayton, Newtown shootings

LATEST: Three men arrested over two shooting incidents which left bullet holes in suburban homes belong to the same criminal network, police believe.

A high-powered rifle taken from a Drayton home after three shots were fired inside early Monday morning will be checked to determine if it was a stolen weapon, and whether it was the same firearm used in a Newtown shooting on Friday night.

A man, 28, arrested at the Rudd St property has been charged with a number of offences as investigations continue into how the two shootings, and a third attempted home invasion, are linked.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker, acknowledging the serious nature of the crimes, said the incidents were "targeted attacks" by men known to each other.

SHOTS FIRED: A Police SOC officer removes a fire arm from a ute in the driveway of a Rudd St home. A crime scene has been declared at Rudd St, Drayton after shots were fired this morning. Bev Lacey

"What we do believe is there were a number of incidents that occurred on Friday night," he said.

"Two male persons came to a house in Toowoomba; two shots were fired at that house.

"In this instance and in (Monday) morning's instance, we believe all persons knew each other and these are targeted attacks."

Two men arrested in Ipswich by heavily armed police on Saturday were charged with a string of violent offences and appeared in court yesterday.

It is understood police recovered about 11kg of methamphetamines from inside a unit in which one of the men was arrested, along with firearms and a luxury vehicle stolen from Toowoomba.

The men were charged in relation to an attempted robbery of the same Rudd St address fired upon yesterday, and the shooting incident in Greenwattle St on Friday.

Penny Faoato Atanoa, 31, of Leichardt, and Paulo Tao Galovale, 30, of North Booval, were remanded in custody to reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 15.

Evidence removed from a Rudd St home. A crime scene has been declared at Rudd St, Drayton after shots were fired this morning. January 23, 2016 Bev Lacey

Det. Snr Sgt McCusker refused to clarify how the three alleged incidents were linked, except to allay the concerns of the community.

The Rudd St home sits opposite Drayton State School.

"There is no need for alarm," Det. Snr Sgt McCusker said.

"These are not random attacks; these are targeted attacks on people known to each other."

He appealed for anyone with information about the shootings, or firearm theft, to contact police.

"Firearm theft in the area is a big concern," he said.

"There was a firearm removed from that (Rudd St) house.

"We're still conducting a number of inquiries about where these firearms are from."

2PM: A man has been charged with a number of firearm offences after a shooting incident in Drayton this morning.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody at the Rudd St home and has since been charged with a number of offences.

He is expected to front the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in coming days.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker said today's shooting is believed to be connected to another shooting incident on Friday which left a Greenwattle St with two bullet holes in the window and damage inside the property.

"In this instance, the public need to be aware all persons involved know each other, have a network of friends amongst each other and these are targeted attacks," he said.

11AM: A firearm has been seized by police from inside a Drayton home as detectives probe a shooting incident early this morning.

Three shots were fired inside the Rudd St home which is across the road from the Drayton State School.

A nearby resident reported what they believed to be gunshots to police about 4am, triggering a massive police response in the area.

Shots fired at Toowoomba home: A crime scene has been declared at a Drayton address after shots were fired .

A crime scene has been declared, and forensic officers could be seen removing items from the home.

It is understood the same home was targeted in an attempted break and enter about 10pm Friday.

In that incident, four people armed with weapons attempted to force their way inside but fled soon after when their efforts failed.

It is believed those same people stormed a Greenwattle St home in a similar incident a short time later, but when they failed to get inside, fired a weapon at the property.

How the incidents are connected remain subject to police investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A crime scene has been declared at Rudd St, Drayton after shots were fired this morning. Bev Lacey

9.15AM: A crime scene has been declared at a Drayton address after shots were fired this morning.

About 4am a member of the public called to police to report they had heard suspected gun shots nearby.

Officers attended a Rudd St address and observed damage which appeared to be consistent with a firearm having been discharged there.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and a crime scene has been declared.

Police will investigate whether this is linked to a similar incident in Drayton over the weekend.

7.30AM: Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Drayton home overnight.

A crime scene has been set up around the home with Criminal Investigation Branch detectives on scene.

The home is believed to have been hit by a bullet from a high-powered rifle.

Police will probe whether the incident is connected to a string of alleged home invasions on Friday night in Drayton and Newtown.

Three men were arrested by heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team officers in Ipswich on Saturday.