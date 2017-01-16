Suburban shooting may have been mistaken identity: Police

UPDATE 10AM: Mistaken identity is one of the possible explanations for a shooting incident at Bellbird Park early this morning.

Police say a single shot from a .22 calibre rifle was fired through the window of a house on Millocker Ct about 2.30am.

Although three people were home at the time, there were no injuries.

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt says police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

"There is no known motive at this point," Insp Strohfeldt said.

"We can see no reason why these people would have someone wanting to do this to them.

"It could be someone being stupid or someone who's got the wrong address."

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

