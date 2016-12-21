SHOCKING: Video shows ute in wrong lane of highway

A UTE has been caught on video travelling the wrong way down the Warrego Hwy.

Doug McCall was in a vehicle travelling eastbound and was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

The incident happened on the morning of September 29 just past Gatton.

"That could have quite easily resulted in a serious crash for us," he said.

"There is an intersection shortly after the end of the video and I think they just got confused then came up the wrong side and we just happened to be the first car in that lane that came along."

The ute seen travelling in the wrong lane of the Warrego Hwy.

Mr McCall said he'd never seen anything like that before.

He said he didn't call police as he believed the driver of the ute realised they were in the wrong and stopped to turn around.

"Both my partner and myself were travelling to Redcliffe that day and she gasped just a fraction of a second before I saw the ute and reacted.

"It look quite a while for us to settle down after that as we both realised how close we came to a very bad accident as the bend in the road made it harder to see the ute until the last couple of seconds."