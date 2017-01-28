30°
News

Councillor found guilty of misconduct

Joel Gould
| 28th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
HOT WATER: Cr Sheila Ireland has been found guilty of misconduct after failing to declare a conflict of interest.
HOT WATER: Cr Sheila Ireland has been found guilty of misconduct after failing to declare a conflict of interest. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CR SHEILA Ireland has been found guilty of misconduct under the Local Government Act after failing to declare a conflict of interest in a development decision in 2015 that impacted directly on her brother Jeffrey Walker.

Cr Ireland was found guilty by the state government regional conduct review panel and must undergo training to ensure future compliance with the legislation.

The Division 9 councillor apologised for her mistake when she spoke to the QT and said the panel made the right decision.

Cr Ireland's failure to declare a conflict of interest relates to the Ipswich City Council general meeting of September 15, 2015 when the planning and development committee report of September 8 was received and adopted subject to amendments.

The committee's report recommended that the application for a material change of use of 7 Queen St, Dinmore from residential to institutional residential - to accommodate a proposed youth and rehabilitation premises championed by Mary Hurst - be rejected largely due to unacceptable impacts on the enjoyment and liveability of the existing community.

In the 'submissions' section of the minutes the 24 residents who objected to the youth and rehabilitation premises were listed.

Cr Ireland's brother Jeffrey Walker - of 4 Albert St, Dinmore - was one of them.

But Cr Ireland did not declare her conflict of interest - namely that her brother was a nearby resident of the development and was strongly opposed to it.

This is revealed in the section of the minutes entitled 'conflict with a relevant instrument and reasons for the decision despite the conflict'.

Under that heading the September 15 minutes state "not applicable to this decision", indicating that no councillor had declared a conflict.

Section 172 of the Local Government Act makes it clear that "failure to declare a conflict of interest is misconduct".

Section 173 of the act of 2009 describes a conflict of interest in a general sense as a conflict between "a councillor's personal interests and the public interest, that might lead to a decision that is contrary to the public interest".

Section 176 of the act goes on to say that "the councillor must deal with the real conflict of interest or perceived conflict of interest in a transparent and accountable way" and inform the meeting of (a) the councillor's personal interests in the matter; and　(b) if the councillor participates in the meeting in relation to the matter, how the councillor intends to deal with the real or perceived conflict of interest.

Cr Ireland's failure to declare a conflict was brought to the attention of the Local Government Department by a whistleblower.

 

CONFLICT: Local residents were up in arms over the proposal for a rehab centre in Dinmore. Jeff Walker (right), Cr Ireland&#39;s brother, was one of them.
CONFLICT: Local residents were up in arms over the proposal for a rehab centre in Dinmore. Jeff Walker (right), Cr Ireland's brother, was one of them. Inga Williams

Mr Walker, who was in the council gallery on the September 15 meeting, was later quoted in an October 30 edition of the QT explaining why he was opposed to the change of use that Cr Ireland had voted on.

"There are a lot of people around here with young children. My grandkids stay with us," Mr Walker said at the time.

"We bought here as residents and we've raised our family here. Most of our neighbours are in the same boat and it is a change of use that we are not prepared to cop."

Cr Ireland was apologetic when she spoke to the QT of her error.

"I made a mistake, a decision has been reached by an independent inquiry and I am sorry that I didn't declare it at the time," she said.

"I didn't think about my brother being on the petition (against the development).

"It all happened so quickly at the meeting and I didn't see his name there, so I didn't declare (the conflict of interest) at the time."

Cr Ireland, first elected in 2004, said she was notified just before Christmas last year of the review panel's finding.

"And I agreed with the decision that was made at the time," she said.

"I have to do some training courses on conflict of interest."

She said that her vote was not crucial in the decision taken by council not to approve the development application.

"My vote didn't change the outcome because it was a unanimous decision," she said.

Cr Ireland said that she intended to run again in 2020 and that she was still able to fulfil her role as a councillor.

"I have been there for 12 years and it doesn't effect how I deal with council," she said.

"I apologise to everybody that I made that error of judgement but it has been investigated and the decision has been handed down."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  sheila ireland

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fernvale man accused of stalking woman in shopping centre

Fernvale man accused of stalking woman in shopping centre

Detectives investigating further incidents and urge others to come forward

13-year-old girl missing from Brassall

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Brassall near Ipswich

Wacol business boosted by digital technology grant

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has helped one Wacol business to boost their digital technology with a grant.

Turbo Finance receives funds to improve their technology services.

Parents to undergo drug tests if they want to keep kids

Ipswich set to get more child safety workers to keep up with demand

Local Partners

Fernvale man accused of stalking woman in shopping centre

Detectives investigating further incidents and urge others to come forward

Councillor found guilty of misconduct

HOT WATER: Cr Sheila Ireland has been found guilty of misconduct after failing to declare a conflict of interest.

Failure to declare conflict of interest involving brother the issue

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season, in which some contestants boil over.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!