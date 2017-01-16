Search on after couple kidnapped, locked in container

IPSWICH detectives have called in a Vietnamese interpreter following a couple's claim that they were kidnapped and locked in a shipping container.
A man and woman were forcibly taken from their Goodna home on Saturday, before being driven to a property at Richlands, where they were locked in a shipping container.
Police say the couple somehow escaped the container sometime early Sunday morning and flagged down a police car a short distance from the alleged crime scene.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Daniel Cunningham said police were still trying to piece together the events and work out a motive for the bizarre incident.
Police could not reveal whether or not the assailants were armed, although they say the victims have no physical injuries.
