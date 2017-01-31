35°
News

Savage backlash awaiting One Nation in Lockyer

Joel Gould
| 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
CAMPAIGN: Former LNP advisor and political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld says One Nation's candidate Jim Savage (pictured) is yet to convince Lockyer voters of his local credentials.
CAMPAIGN: Former LNP advisor and political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld says One Nation's candidate Jim Savage (pictured) is yet to convince Lockyer voters of his local credentials. Jorge Branco

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORMER LNP advisor Jeff Sommerfeld is tipping a One Nation victory in the Lockyer but he insists the selection of Jim Savage as their candidate has given the LNP a sniff.

Mr Sommerfeld said One Nation state secretary Mr Savage was yet to prove that he is "a true Lockyer local" and the failure of One Nation to select a candidate with deep seated links to the electorate may backfire.

Mr Sommerfeld is a political analyst with a doctorate in social science and while he has LNP links he wears a neutral hat when making analytical comments in the media.

He tipped the LNP would lose the last state election nine months out based on his analysis of polling and even though he assisted LNP MP Ian Rickuss at the last state election he also predicted a swing of 15% against Mr Rickuss would give Pauline Hanson a real show.

He was accurate on both fronts.

Up until six weeks ago Mr Sommerfeld believed One Nation was on track to reclaim Lockyer comfortably for the first time since 2004.

However, the pre-selection by One Nation of Mr Savage has changed his mind.

Mr Savage was based on the Sunshine Coast at Bli Bli when he ran for the Senate for One Nation in 2013 but told the QT in December he was house hunting at Gatton and Hatton Vale and would move his young family into the Lockyer electorate.

"But having an outside candidate as opposed to a local gives the LNP perfect material to campaign against," Mr Sommerfeld said.

"If One Nation had endorsed a Lockyer local like (former One Nation state and national secretary) Saraya Beric they would have easily won here.

"But they have made it much more difficult for Mr Savage to win here.

"All the searches we have done indicate he has done a lot more on the Sunshine Coast.

"I believe he would have easily won the seat of Caloundra up there, but I just don't believe that has proved association with the Lockyer Valley.

"When we were doing the (scrutineer) count at the last state election I sat next to Pauline's assistant Saraya and I think she was someone who could have easily won this seat for One Nation."

Ms Beric, who was active in the Lockyer with Ms Hanson on the campaign trail in 2015, resigned her post from One Nation last year.

The LNP is yet to pre-select its candidate for Lockyer, where sitting MP Ian Rickuss will retire, but two candidates considered frontrunners are local police officer Jim McDonald and local farmer Linton Brimblecombe.

Mr Sommerfeld said he was unsure who else had put their hands up, but that Mr McDonald and Mr Brimblecombe could be sold by the LNP as true locals with an understanding of their electorate.

"Both of them have different strengths," he said.

"Jim proved himself at the last council elections (where he claimed 9501 votes, the most of any councillor) while Linton has long and strong ties to the valley.

"Both have the energy to put into a campaign and both understand the challenges ahead.

"Whilst I would not rule out a strong showing of One Nation in Lockyer, I have recently changed my view on an easy One Nation victory. It reminds me of the old adage 'a day in politics is a long time'."

Political pundits the QT has spoken to are tipping a One Nation victory in Lockyer.

Both political analyst Paul Williams and Goodna-based psephologist Cr Paul Tully believe it is a seat Ms Hanson's party will snare.

The QT is seeking comment from Mr Savage.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  lockyer one nation

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PRISON RIOT: Wacol inmates spend night on roof

PRISON RIOT: Wacol inmates spend night on roof

Three inmates have spent the night on the roof of the Wacol Youth Detention Centre, refusing to come down after they climbed up during a riot at the facility.

Meth-lab parents escape jail time after major turnaround

Mum and dad addicts tell court of transformation

Kids find knives, syringes in Ipswich park

NOT SAFE: One Mile parents Amanda McFarlane and Charna Mcdonald have found three knives in a local park.

Danger lurking under playground bark chip

BOM has some bad news about this scorching weather

Paul Dooley splashes out with daughter Kobi, 9, at North Kirra Beach.

"It's a good day to be at the beach."

Local Partners

PRISON RIOT: Wacol inmates spend night on roof

Police confirmed one inmate has climbed down from the roof of a youth detention centre south of Brisbane five hours since a riot erupted.

Savage backlash awaiting One Nation in Lockyer

CAMPAIGN: Former LNP advisor and political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld says One Nation's candidate Jim Savage (pictured) is yet to convince Lockyer voters of his local credentials.

Expert tips tight poll, with no 'true local' One Nation candidate

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Local music festival named among the best in the world

Byron Bay event has been named among the top ten music festivals in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams' Oscars snub

Director disappointed Amy Adams wasn't nominated for Arrival

Hollywood fires back at Donald Trump at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

BUT Winona Ryder’s bizarre face-pulling steals the spotlight.

Geri Horner surprised she conceived naturally at her age

Geri Horner says it is a "miracle" she conceived naturally

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 1 $439,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

BIG BLOCK, BIG SHED, SMALL PRICE!!

350 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 4 $325,000...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is in such beautiful condition for it's age - it has been well looked after over the years and sits on a large 860m2 block with well...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 ALL OFFERS...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!