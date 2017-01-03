27°
RSPCA horrified by high number of neglectful horse owners

Ashleigh Howarth
| 3rd Jan 2017 11:19 AM
HORRIBLE: OFFICERS from RSPCA Queensland responded to more than 1000 complaints of abuse and neglect towards horses in the past 12 months.
HORRIBLE: OFFICERS from RSPCA Queensland responded to more than 1000 complaints of abuse and neglect towards horses in the past 12 months. Contributed

IT'S been revealed RSPCA Queensland officers responded to more than 1000 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect towards horses in the past 12 months.

This has prompted the animal welfare agency to make a public plea for current and potential horse owners to ensure they have the right properties and facilities to care for such a large animal.

"It's been a horror year for reports of horse neglect. Some people seem to think horses can survive on little more than thin air," RSPCA Queensland chief inspector Daniel Young said.

"Owning a horse can be a very costly business and people have to realise they have a duty of care to that animal.

"Some people are genuinely trying to do the right thing but often they have had little or no experience with horses.

"They'll take a horse from a sale yard that is already in poor condition and then expect its condition to improve when it's put in a paddock with very little grass.

"Others buy or rent a small acreage property and want to put horses on it, but they've given no thought to the cost of supplementary feed needed during the dry.

"A lot of them have little or no knowledge about worming and teeth and hoof maintenance."

Mr Young advises doing your research and making sure you are financially able to home a horse before purchasing one.

The Satellite

Topics:  animal cruelty rspca

