Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

CHASING HER DREAM: Grace Mulherin from Riverhills will be performing in the show Cinderella at QPAC.

UP and coming dancer Grace Mulherin will take to the stage at Brisbane's QPAC theatre tonight in front of a large audience to dance her heart out in the enchanting production of Cinderella.

The young performer from Riverhills is part of the Ballet Theatre of Queensland who will bring the magical story to audiences for five shows, beginning tonight and finishing on Saturday.

This breathtaking ballet based on the Charles Perrault fairy tale, draws on the music of Prokofiev to tell the story of the gentle Cinderella, her wicked step-mother and step-sisters, and her fairy godmother who, with a wave of her magic wand makes all Cinderella's dreams come true.

Choreographed by artistic director Timothy Brown, with sets designed by Bill Haycock and costumes by Carmel Wenck, Cinderella showcases the talents of fifty-eight of Queensland's finest young dancers, aged from 10 to 18 years, from thirty-four dance schools as far afield as Hervey Bay and Kingscliff.

Every dancer had to audition for the chance to be part of this exciting ballet, which has two alternate casts performing over the five-performance season.

Timothy Brown agrees that they all show a dedication to the art of ballet beyond their years.

"It has been a joy and a privilege to be working with these talented young dancers,” he said.

Grace was one of the actors who willingly gave up her Sundays for six months to attend the all-day rehearsals.

The Satellite Newspaper will speak to Grace next week after the show to find out how much she loved being on stage.

Join Queensland's premier youth ballet company at the ball, as it celebrates 80 years of ballet magic making, by bringing this beloved fairy-tale to life.

Session times are Thursday, January 19 at 6.30pm, Friday, January 20 at 1pm and 6.30pm and 1pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

Tickets are still available. Log onto www.qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.