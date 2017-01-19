34°
News

Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins walks off set over hair comments

Nick Bond news.com.au | 19th Jan 2017 7:59 AM
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right. YouTube

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TODAY'S veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins walked off set during this morning's program after host Sylvia Jeffreys cracked a few pointed jokes about his hair.

While the 62-year-old appeared to walk off set jokingly, he looked none too pleased when Jeffreys made reference to his famously tousled hair while discussing a story.

The tense moment came after Today had screened a viral video of a toddler yelling at an imaginary T-Rex.

"Maybe it's Dickey's hair!" Jeffreys announced.

"Well it is the T-Rex - oh no that's the other one - the Stegosaurus."

Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right. YouTube

We can only assume Jeffreys was likening her colleague's blow-dried baronet to the bony plates on a Stegosaurus - whatever the intention, Wilkins didn't seem all that thrilled he'd been dragged into the story follicles-first:

"Oh, Sylvia," he sighed, giving the camera an unimpressed look.

"Are you saying Dickey's a dinosaur?" asked co-host Tim Gilbert.

"I'm saying he's got magnificent hair. I would never say that to him! Thanks for throwing me in it!" said Jeffreys.
 

Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins doesn't have to stand for this, the man is a living legend. He's off for some chocolates.
Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins doesn't have to stand for this, the man is a living legend. He's off for some chocolates.

With that, Wilkins decided he'd had enough, abandoning the desk and walking off through the set as a camera tracked his movements.

Back behind the desk, Jeffreys did her best to smooth things over.

"Dickie we love you! Your hair is magnificent!" she yelled after him.

"Thank you Sylvia, yours too," he replied coolly, as he retreated backstage.

Wilkins didn't appear on screen again until his next entertainment update an hour later - and his hair was looking just fabulous, thanks for asking.

OK, OK, everyone’s a comedian
OK, OK, everyone’s a comedian

Topics:  culture general-seniors-news richard wilkins today show

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Chance of a lifetime for young Brisbane dancer who will perform at QPAC.

Naked woman seen wandering main street

Concerns for woman seen wearing only backpack

Farmers turn to 'Airbnb for campers' for their survival

Calvert farmer Dave Colgan is looking at joining Youcamp to boost his income.

"There aren't many who are able to make a go of it just farming"

Why don't they campaign for daylight saving in winter?

IDEAS: Change the clocks altogether, forever.

Another take on this age old debate

Local Partners

Riverhills dancer takes to the stage in classic fairytale

Chance of a lifetime for young Brisbane dancer who will perform at QPAC.

Fly here for $159. Forget Thailand and Bali

UNESCO World Heritage city, Hoi An

Tickets go on sale today, with a 12-hour launch sale

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

NEED 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS ??

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Fantastic Opportunity!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $239,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!