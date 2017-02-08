32°
RSPCA: Horses left in heat with no shade

Ashleigh Howarth | 8th Feb 2017 4:03 PM
PROTECT THEM: Animals such as horses and cattle should have access to adequate shade and water.
PROTECT THEM: Animals such as horses and cattle should have access to adequate shade and water.

RSPCA inspector Laurie Stageman is concerned about the welfare of many livestock out in rural properties in the Lockyer Valley after touring the area and discovering many animals have been left out in the sun.

Mr Stageman has already had to issue one warning to a property owner about his duty of care to his animals and hopes this warning will be enough to encourage other residents to do the right thing.

"People need to be mindful of their duty of care towards their animals which is to provide appropriate living conditions and ample amounts of water," he said.

"The RSPCA will not tolerate people who don't provide appropriate shade or shelter for their livestock in open paddocks and round yards.

"This is the law. You can be fined up to $30,000 and a maximum of one year in jail.

"If there is animal cruelty involved, you could face a fine of up to $220,000 and a maximum of three years jail."

Mr Stageman said it was easy to ensure your animals were well cared for.

"It's a matter of putting two steel poles in the ground and putting up a shade sail and the animals have shade all day," he said.

"You should also ensure you have plenty of trees, not just one, for the animals to rest under.

"I wouldn't like to stand out in the sun all day. You wouldn't like to stand out in the sun all day. So why should your animals?"

With the mercury set to soar above 40 in the coming days, Mr Stageman is urging all residents who own livestock and household pets to put in the necessary precautions now to avoid any deaths related to heat stress.

Topics:  animal neglect rspca

RSPCA inspectors have been travelling around the Lockyer Valley to ensure cattle and horses have adequate shade and water.

