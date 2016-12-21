29°
'Pollies need to grow a pair': One Nation candidate

Anna Hartley
| 21st Dec 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 4:23 PM
STRONGLY SPOKEN: Jim Savage was announced as the One Nation candidate for Lockyer on Sunday.
STRONGLY SPOKEN: Jim Savage was announced as the One Nation candidate for Lockyer on Sunday. Jorge Branco

ONE Nation's Lockyer candidate Jim Savage doesn't mince words.

The former cattle farmer will run in the next Queensland election and said if the voters of Lockyer want change, they'd be voting for him.

"If you want things to stay the same don't vote for me," he said.

"Both the LNP and Labor are mediocre.

"I don't think any of our politicians have the balls these days.

"If you want someone who will get in the ring and fight for you, then I'm your man."

Mr Savage described himself as an ordinary bloke and a straight shooter, characteristics he says most politicians lack.

RELATED: Get to know One Nation's controversial candidates for Ipswich

"I'm a working class Australian and I believe in telling it how it is," he said.

"If people are offended I don't care. Politicians are too afraid of offending someone."

The Lockyer candidate said people would be offended no matter what politicians said.

"Malcolm Turnbull will mumble for 10 minutes instead of saying 'yes' or 'no'. I don't waffle on, I say what I bloody well think," he said.

"Joh Bjelke-Petersen was the last true leader we had in Queensland."

Jim Savage will take on the major parties in the next state election when he runs as a candidate in Lockyer.
Jim Savage will take on the major parties in the next state election when he runs as a candidate in Lockyer. John McCutcheon

 

The strongly-spoken candidate said he decided to move to Lockyer to raise his two adopted twin daughters, aged 10, with wife Jackie.

"I worked in PNG for many years and speak the language," Mr Savage said.

"I ran a dairy farm there for a while before coming back to Australia.

"I went back to PNG and worked there as a translator for oil corporations so they could communicate with natives.

"That helped me develop a lot of self-confidence. I'd often be speaking with hundreds of armed and angry natives and only had my words to protect me."

For the last few years Mr Savage and his wife have been trying to bring her other nieces to Australia for legal adoption.

Mr Savage said it was his position with One Nation which caused the immigration department to reject his nieces' visas.

"We've been locked in a long legal battle which forced me to step back from my role in One Nation," he said.

"Even though I took a step back it didn't work so I rejoined the party. I consider those girls my children too.

"Everyone tries to say (One Nation is) racist but here I am with an Asian wife and daughters and in the process of adopting two more."

The party's Queensland campaign manager has been involved with the One Nation party since it was founded by Pauline Hanson in 1997.

"I've been there right from the beginning. I grew up in the western suburbs and am currently house hunting in Gatton and Hatton Vale," he said.

"I think we need to make it more affordable for people to buy homes and to move to regions like Lockyer. My policies will impact councils and increase revenue flow so they can employ more people and start more projects."

Mr Savage said housing affordability and jobs were also key issues in Lockyer.

The next Queensland state election is scheduled to be held in or before 2018.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ian rickuss jim savage one nation pauline hanson queensland election

