32°
News

Police yet to lay charges over nine-year-old's death

Helen Spelitis
| 29th Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Josiah Sisson
Josiah Sisson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WAS the Christmas Day tragedy that struck a chord with all Queensland families; a little boy, out looking at lights, left critically injured by an alleged drunk driver.

On Tuesday, Josiah Sisson, 9, died in hospital, sparking an outpouring of support.

A vigil held on Tuesday night attracted friends and family of both Josiah and the driver, Adrian Murray - some held hands and prayed together.

The wider community has raised more than $5000 in less than 24 hours, to help the family pay for the funeral.

Now Ipswich funeral home Caring Angels Funerals has shown their support with an offer to donate a casket, rather than have the family spend thousands to bid their boy goodbye.

Josiah's father, Redbank Plains Pastor Karl Sisson, and his family have asked for peace and privacy while they try to come to terms with their loss, but a family friend has spoken on their behalf, saying forgiveness will follow.

Strathpine Pastor Peter Field said as Christmas was about Jesus Christ coming into the world and bringing forgiveness, so too do the Sisson family believe in forgiveness.

"Josiah brought light to everyone who knew him," Pastor Field said.

"He was just one of those children you liked to be around, happy, upbeat and caring.

"All kids are great, but he was truly delightful."

No charges have been laid against Adrian Murray, the man driving the car that struck Josiah.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they canvass the entire street in search of witnesses and footage.

Mr Murray was breath-tested at the scene.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fatal traffic crash josiah sisson redbank plains

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
2016: A year of shocking crimes across Queensland

2016: A year of shocking crimes across Queensland

This has been a year we could happily forget.

  • News

  • 29th Dec 2016 6:02 AM

Suspected arson destroys corner store

Firefighters at the scene of a huge blaze at a business on the Magic Mile at Moorooka. PIC: Marc Robertson.

Locals watched as building's roof caved in

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated iron

Secure your load or cop a fine.

Gatton booze heist co-accused mentioned in court

Gatton BWS

Bail denied as police wait for DNA tests on blood, balaclava

Local Partners

2016: A year of shocking crimes across Queensland

This has been a year we could happily forget.

Police yet to lay charges over nine-year-old's death

Josiah Sisson

'He brought light to everyone'

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

HOLLYWOOD icon Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son has died following a road smash on the same day the star lost her own life at the age of 99.

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!