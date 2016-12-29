Police yet to lay charges over nine-year-old's death

IT WAS the Christmas Day tragedy that struck a chord with all Queensland families; a little boy, out looking at lights, left critically injured by an alleged drunk driver.

On Tuesday, Josiah Sisson, 9, died in hospital, sparking an outpouring of support.

A vigil held on Tuesday night attracted friends and family of both Josiah and the driver, Adrian Murray - some held hands and prayed together.

The wider community has raised more than $5000 in less than 24 hours, to help the family pay for the funeral.

Now Ipswich funeral home Caring Angels Funerals has shown their support with an offer to donate a casket, rather than have the family spend thousands to bid their boy goodbye.

Josiah's father, Redbank Plains Pastor Karl Sisson, and his family have asked for peace and privacy while they try to come to terms with their loss, but a family friend has spoken on their behalf, saying forgiveness will follow.

Strathpine Pastor Peter Field said as Christmas was about Jesus Christ coming into the world and bringing forgiveness, so too do the Sisson family believe in forgiveness.

"Josiah brought light to everyone who knew him," Pastor Field said.

"He was just one of those children you liked to be around, happy, upbeat and caring.

"All kids are great, but he was truly delightful."

No charges have been laid against Adrian Murray, the man driving the car that struck Josiah.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they canvass the entire street in search of witnesses and footage.

Mr Murray was breath-tested at the scene.