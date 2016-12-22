Police step up speed blitz with new camera trailers

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas where it is not currently safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

SPEED camera trailers will be rolled out on Queensland roads from tomorrow as police ramp up their traffic blitz as part of this year's Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

The five new speed camera trailers will be managed remotely and used in high-risk areas where it is not currently safe or practical to deploy a police officer.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said the cameras will begin enforcement from tomorrow as the Christmas Road Safety Campaign moves into the Festive Break phase.

"Queensland has had a devastating start to the Christmas holidays on our roads, recording 15 fatalities since our road safety campaign commenced on December 9," he said. "Excessive speed continues to be a significant issue in Queensland with about one in four road fatalities involving a speeding motorist.

He said the speed camera trailers were designed to assist in areas where it is unsafe to use traditional speed camera devices.

"The new trailers will enable police to target high-end speeding motorists in high-risk zones which are unsafe for officer deployment such as specific areas on motorways, at roadwork sites or in school zones," he said. "As this is a new type of technology, tolerance levels will be phased in, starting with considerable speed margins which will allow the public to become familiar with the new equipment.

"The trailers will not replace our current speed detection methods of high visibility patrols, mobile speed camera deployments or fixed camera systems."

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said police would undertake a state-wide speed enforcement operation tomorrow on day 1 of the Festive Break.

"Traditionally, many people set-off on their Christmas break on December 23, leading to a high volume of traffic on our road networks and an increased risk of traffic collisions," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"Motorists can expect a saturation of speed enforcement activity right across the state with police targeting drivers putting themselves and all other road users at risk just before Christmas."

Phase 2 (Festive Break) of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign commences at midnight tonight and involves twelve days of high policing presence on Queensland roads over the Christmas and New Year period.