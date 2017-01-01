37°
Police officer cut with glass during altercation with teen

Anna Hartley
| 1st Jan 2017 1:37 PM

A MALE constable suffered a deep laceration to his hand during the arrest of a 17-year-old Yamanto man overnight.

The officer was arresting the teen for public nuisance at the intersection of Alice and Queen Sts at Goodna outside Falvey's Cecil Hotel around 1am when an altercation broke out.

During the altercation a glass bottle smashed which injured the officer and the man.

The man was treated at Ipswich Hospital for a minor injury.

The officer was transported to St Andrews Hospital for treatment where it is expected he will require surgery to his hand.

A 17-year-old has been issued with a notice to appear in court for public nuisance.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime ipswich qps

A 17-YEAR-OLD will appear in court after a constable was injured in Ipswich last night.

Police officer cut with glass during altercation with teen

