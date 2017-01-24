34°
Police: Footage critical in restaurant theft investigation

Joel Gould
| 23rd Jan 2017 5:33 PM
BOLD: Security footage has assisted police in identifying an alleged thief.
BOLD: Security footage has assisted police in identifying an alleged thief.

POLICE Inspector Keith McDonald said the CCTV footage obtained by restaurant owner Raj Sharma was crucial in enabling police to identify a suspect.

Now it is just a case of catching him.

The brazen theft in broad daylight was partially captured by the cameras inside the Indian restaurant.

A man can be seen entering the restaurant with a shoulder bag and making a beeline for Mr Sharma's office where the key to the safe was located. He can then be seen leaving with the bag.

When Mr Sharma got a locksmith to open the safe the weekly takings of $24,000 were gone. Insp McDonald said the value of CCTV footage in this instance was crucial, and a good lesson.

"The CCTV footage was critical and the lesson for all businesses in this day and age is to have as good a quality CCTV footage as possible," he said.

"Clearly good quality footage can easily identify offenders."

Mr Sharma said Ipswich police had impressed him and the Ipswich community had rallied in support.

"I thank police for their quick response and the community for the support of Indian Mehfil.," he said.

"We've had so many people call us and say they saw him catching a bus or saw him here or there."

Ipswich police have issued an arrest warrant for a 38-year-old West End man over the theft of $24,000 from Indian Mehfil Restaurant in Ipswich last week.

Police, who were able to identify the man through information gained through Crimestoppers, are endeavouring to locate their suspect and lay charges.

Ipswich Queensland Times

