Ipswich teens charged over coward punch at Surfers Paradise

TWO Ipswich teenagers have been charged over the alleged assault of two men in Surfers Paradise.

Just before 2am this morning, two 21-year-old men were walking along Ferny Ave when a group of males allegedly verbally abused them.

Police said two males from the group followed the 21-year-olds and physically assaulted them.

One of the youths allegedly punched one of the men in the back of his head, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening head injuries and was in a stable condition.

The second 21-year-old man received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

Following investigations today, detectives from the Gold Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit charged two Ipswich juveniles aged 14 and 16.

A 16-year-old Churchill boy has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and one count each of common assault and public nuisance.

A 14-year-old-year Goodna boy has been charged with one count each of common assault and public nuisance.

Investigations are continuing.