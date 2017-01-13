37°
Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Owen Jacques
| 13th Jan 2017 9:02 AM
Senator Pauline Hanson
Senator Pauline Hanson

PAULINE Hanson wants Australians to be forced to apply for an identity card, verified by their fingerprint, as part of a plan to crack down on Centrelink rorts.

News Corp Australia reports the One Nation leader is pushing the Coalition Government to back the policy, which she said would stop overpayments.

Her demand comes as the Turnbull Government comes under increased pressure after mistakenly demanding people on Centrelink pay back money they do not owe.

ABC News reports the government knew its automated debt system would wrongly accuse people of owing debts if not properly supervised, but did not address it.
 

Senator Hanson claimed people were arriving in Australia and using a relatives' Medicare card in order to access benefits.

She said people must show 100 points of identification to receive a mobile phone, so why not apply the same for those wanting welfare?

"There's a lot of aliases out there and a lot of people are simply using their relatives' Medicare cards when they come to Australia and that gets billed to the taxpayer,'' Senator Hanson said.

"It's common sense. People should need ID if they want to access welfare."

Mr Turnbull's office did not immediately rule out the plan, when questioned by the Courier-Mail.

A spokeswoman said the government was looking to "increase the integrity of the system through stronger forms of identification".

