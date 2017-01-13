39°
News

Pauline Hanson: Pollies who rort must be fined, punished

Owen Jacques
| 14th Jan 2017 6:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE flames of public anger have already engulfed one Federal Minister and threaten to raze the reputations of many others who dig too deeply into the taxpayer's pocket for bogus or bizarre travel claims.

And among those fanning the flames is One Nation Leader and Senator Pauline Hanson.

Speaking on Queensland's Sunshine Coast after recruiting LNP MP Steve Dickson to join One Nation, Senator Hanson demanded major fines and forced repayments of claims if wrongdoing was uncovered.

"I'm disgusted with it, I really am," she told reporters.

"I think the whole lot (of politicians) should be investigated going back five years.

"If they have abused the system, they pay back the money but as I said, heavily fined."

RELATED:

Steve Dickson reveals trigger for One Nation defection

Self interest drove Dickson defection: Tim Nicholls

She said they deserved to be fined "three to four times" what they claimed as punishment, on top of repaying the initial amount.

"You start hitting people in the hip pocket, then they start to realise they can't do it."

Her comments come as Health Minister Sussan Ley was forced out of the Cabinet for consistently claiming exorbitant travel entitlements, including two trips to the Gold Coast for successive New Year's Eve parties.

Meanwhile another Coalition Minister -- this time Trade Minister Greg Hunt -- has come under pressure after revelations he spent more than $20,000 in taxpayer funds on a dozen trips to Queensland holiday resorts, including those in Noosa.

Senator Hanson said she was "quite well paid" and had access to staff and a vehicle - although she said she is yet to use a COMCAR in Queensland.

"I'm quite happy with what I've got," she said.

"When you have to actually dip your snout into the trough more when others are struggling, and people out there don't get the lurks and perks as what we do - I don't believe the system is right."

Senator Hanson added that former Prime Ministers should have their lifetime entitlements cancelled.

"A lot of these people have been voted out of Parliament," she said.

"The people didn't want them anymore.

"They get a pay packet plus office plus staff plus gold card plus COMCAR. Why are they still on this? They shouldn't be."
 

The flame-haired party leader said she only flies economy, drives herself to the airport when travelling and parks "in the cheapest car park spot".

"I call for accountability."

The One Nation leader also lashed a journalist who asked her to explain her use of travel entitlements, given she was using them to "promote your party" across Queensland.

"The state is my electorate," she said.

"I have been up there fighting for the Canegrowers, the Indigenous and the 23 farming families who are going to lose their property due to Singaporeans and have noone else to listen to them."

"Don't tell me that I'm travelling the state campaigning.

"My job is to represent the people."

Topics:  editors picks pauline hanson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Between the political football game and the horror stories surrounding the National Broadband Network rollout, it's difficult to see the fibre for the copper.

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout.

$150,000 in grants to unearth digital talent in regions

Australian Information Industry Association chief Rob Fitzpatrick talking about a $150,000 grants program to unearth innovation from businesses, educators and communities using the National Broadband Network.

Unearthing NBN success stories may result in innovation being shared

Pauline Hanson: Pollies who rort must be fined, punished

Pauline Hanson comes down hard on politicians rorting travel claims

Local Partners

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Between the political football game and the horror stories surrounding the National Broadband Network rollout, it's difficult to see the fibre for the copper.

Our love affair with the internet is growing

Gympie West's Micah, Kathy, Rob and Mitchell Pitt, with their dog Winston, enjoying their devices through the National Broadband Network.

We do it in bed, at work, in the kitchen ... and on the loo.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

AUSSIE director Garth Davis roars with his feature film debut Lion, which tells the true story of Saroo Brierly.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION with Future Zoning Potential

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!