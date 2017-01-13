Paramedics called to Ipswich after heat exposure

TEMPERATURES up to 41 degrees were registered in the Ipswich region yesterday and the weather bureau says it is only going to get hotter.

Extreme heat yesterday resulted in paramedics being called to two separate cases of suspected heat exposure.

Paramedics attended cases at Booval and Amberley, where the city's official temperature gauge tipped 37C at 3.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Brisbane Operations Centre director Colin Allen said they had seen a spike in heat-related incidents this month.

"When we do get periods of extreme hot weather it's not uncommon to see a rise in heat related incidents," he said.

"The elderly and people that are working outside particularly when the day is at its hottest, younger children and people with pre-existing medical conditions (are more vulnerable to the heat)."

Mr Allen offered his tips to avoid heat stress over the next couple of days.

"Our message to people is that if you are outside make sure you wear light clothing that protects you from the sun, have a hat, it's crucial to hydrate and keep your fluids up," he said.

"Take breaks from the heat in shaded air conditioned areas.

"Most importantly we ask people to keep an eye on their neighbours."

The city is set to swelter to another top of 37 today, with a maximum of 39 forecast for tomorrow.