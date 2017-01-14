39°
'Flood baby' growing up and getting ready for school

14th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Enjoying a family holiday are the Harpers (from left) Nicholas, Leanne, David and Jocelyn. Nicholas was born during the floods of 2011.
Enjoying a family holiday are the Harpers (from left) Nicholas, Leanne, David and Jocelyn. Nicholas was born during the floods of 2011.

NICHOLAS Harper is just like any other six-year-old boy who is ready to start Year 1.

He's a happy and energetic child, who has made a lot of friends, and loves to play sports, PlayStation, building Lego and dinosaurs and volcanoes.

He was named Nicholas, which means "victory of the people", because he was born during the 2011 flood tragedy that claimed the lives of 25 people.

His mother Leanne Harper said she and her husband David were living in Laidley at the time and were told to evacuate, so went to her in-laws' house in Rosewood.

Her waters broke soon after and she was taken to the Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance.

Nicholas was born on January 11, 2011, at 1.22am.

"Nicholas knows that he was born in the floods and we do talk about what happened on the day he was born," Mrs Harper said.

"He has seen photos and videos of it on the news each year, but I don't think he fully understands just how big and widespread the flooding was."

The Harper family lived at Laidley during the disaster and stayed there until Nicholas was 16-months-old.

They moved to Barcaldine for three years before heading to Roma, where they reside now.

Nicholas is a big brother to four-year-old Jocelyn, and Mr and Mrs Harper are expecting their third baby in April.

"Nicholas is a great big brother to Jocelyn and she adores him. They are both very excited about having a baby in the family soon too."

Mrs Harper said her son was definitely victorious in everything he did.

"He is a fast learner and has a hunger for knowledge. He loved prep and is ready for the challenges of Year 1."

Topics:  2011 floods editors picks toowoomba

