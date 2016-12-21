New $1.2m park to be 'most impressive' in Ipswich

AVID's $1.2 million investment in the 1.3ha park will provide locals access to an array of facilities including an outdoor gym, sports court, picnic area and kids adventure playground.

PLANS for a new $1.2 million park complete with an outdoor gym, sports court, picnic area and kids' adventure playground has been given the green light by council.

AVID Property Group this week announced their grand plans for the multi-facility park set to be built in their residential estate 'Brentwood Forest' at Bellbird Park.

Construction of the 1.3 ha park is expected be complete by the end of 2017.

"We know that high amenity parks are a very important element of any new community, to provide a place for residents and visitors to meet, socialise and to enjoy the great outdoors," AVID Property Group general manager Bruce Harper said.

Mr Harper said the park's range of sports, fitness and kids facilities would be some of the most impressive in the region.

"There is an array of kids play equipment, including a play tower by Urban Play which will be the only one of its kind in Australia, so we are certain this is going to be a popular spot for local young families across the Greater Springfield and Ipswich areas." he said.

"Plans also include an impressive versatile sports court that can facilitate sports such as basketball, soccer and volleyball to name a few.

"For adults, an intelligently designed outdoor gym is planned as one the parks major features - plans include a fully equipped outdoor training course including a suspension trainer, magnetic weight balls, a spin bike, pull up bars, steps and more."

The park, located on the doorstep for the 1200 residents already living on the estate, will also provide picnic areas and plenty of green space.

Brentwood Forest will also be home to new high school - Bellbird Park State Secondary College, due to open its doors in Early 2017 and has also welcomed plans for a proposed new child care centre within the community, expected to open in late 2017.