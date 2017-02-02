37°
News

Mystery woman set to run for ALP in Springfield

Joel Gould
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:40 AM
MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot.
MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FEMALE Ipswich resident with a strong history in the ALP and the clout to be a future cabinet minister is the hot tip to win pre-selection for Labor if the new state seat of Springfield is unveiled as expected later this month.

The current 89 seats will become 93 seats at the next state election, tipped to be in the last quarter of 2017.

Both the LNP and ALP have suggested to the Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ that a new seat be based around Springfield.

Sources have told the QT that the right faction of the ALP is backing a female candidate and that she is the favourite to contest the seat, with the right to do a deal with the left faction in another seat as a trade off.

"Affirmative action rules will ensure it is a female and we have a quality candidate lined up who has the ability to be a future cabinet minister," one ALP source has told the QT.

 

The ALP is tipped to run a strong female candidate in Springfield.
The ALP is tipped to run a strong female candidate in Springfield.

Cr David Morrison's phone is still running hot with calls from supporters encouraging him to run, most likely as an independent, if the Springfield seat is unveiled.

He said last year he was considering it but this week suggested it was a long shot.

"The boundaries haven't come out and I could look anyone in the eye and say it is not on my mind or my family's mind for me to do it," he said.

"But you never rule anything out.

"I love my job representing the city of Ipswich and Division 1 and that passion is still there.

"If I ever did run, which at this stage is a 1% chance, I would consider running as an independent."

The QT had heard whispers that accountant Adam Hannant, who ran in the 2015 election for the LNP in the seat of Inala, was in the mix to run in Springfield.

 

Adam Hannant, former LNP candidate for Inala, has ruled out running in Springfield.
Adam Hannant, former LNP candidate for Inala, has ruled out running in Springfield. Inga Williams IS130214CRIME2

Mr Hannant said he had political aspirations but that he would be putting them on hold to focus on his young family and business interests.

Mr Hannant owns Liberty Wealth Group in Forest Lake, has four children and is also busy as the Centenary stake president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons).

"I have spoken to my wife and she wants me to hold off my political aspirations for a little bit longer until our kids have finished school," he said.

"With all that I have got on my plate with business and the church she is saying I have to choose between what I can and can't handle, so those aspirations will probably have to wait. I'd love to be able to (run)...but I am going to honour my wife's wishes at this stage."

Mr Hannant was overseas when the 2015 election was called and by the time he returned only had two weeks to campaign against now Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The LNP has proposed calling a new state seat based around the Springfield area Jagera, after the Aboriginal nation and traditional owners.

In its proposal to the Queensland Redistribution Commission the LNP said that "to accommodate the projected high enrolment growth, the new electoral district of Jagera based on Springfield is proposed".

In its submission the LNP states that the late Neville Bonner, a former Senator, was "of the Jagera people".

"The Jagera country in the words of the late Neville Bonner 'is all the land within the watershed of the Brisbane River'," states the LNP submission.

The ALP suggests four new electorates in its submission- in Caboolture, Nerang, Ipswich (ie Springfield), and Caloundra.

The LNP has similar suggestions, although instead of Caboolture it proposed a new electorate at Palmerston in North Queensland.

LNP sources have told the QT they are confident of a 3-1 victory in the four new seats although Labor believes it can square the ledger at 2-all.

Based on polling at the last state and federal elections, the ALP would be favourites to win Springfield.

"But we believe a new Springfield seat is in play for us. We won't be handing it to Labor that's for sure," one LNP source said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  adam hannant alp cr david morrison lnp mormons springfield state election

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
$3000 fine, ban for horrific injuries to cockfighting birds

$3000 fine, ban for horrific injuries to cockfighting birds

RSPCA inspectors euthanased five animals seized from property.

Qld death toll for domestic violence the worst in nation

Gold Coaster Shelsea Schilling was strangled to death by her partner, who then killed himself.

The latest is Teresa Bradford, killed by her ­estranged husband

Mystery woman set to run for ALP in Springfield

MAYBE: Cr David Morrison is being encouraged to run in the expected new state seat of Springfield, but he admits it is a long shot.

Cr Morrison is a 'maybe' to run, Adam Hannant is a 'no'

Wagners won't get their day in court until next year

Alan Jones.

Defamation case delayed to allow for backlog of criminal trials

Local Partners

$3000 fine, ban for horrific injuries to cockfighting birds

RSPCA inspectors euthanased five animals seized from property.

Driver guilty of fatal Lowood crash

court generic

Man killed, woman hurt while riding motorcycles

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

The TV twist you won't see coming

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside her drama This Is Us, without spoiling the unexpected twist that closes the first episode.

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

OH SO CONVENIENT

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

Go sell the car I’m so close to everything you won’t need one but there is a lockup garage with this unit if needed. If it’s a low maintenance brick situated a...

ELEVATED STREET &amp; HIGH DEMAND LOCATION

25 Yew Street, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 1 $329,000

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPS & RETAIL CONVENIENCES HANDY TO RESPECTED NEW SCHOOLS IPSWICH UNI CAMPUS & DAYCARE FACILITIES Situated on an elevated...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

MOVE ON IN NOW OR INVEST!!

76 Fairneyview-Fernvale Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $325,000 neg

TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS with EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS & A/C COMFORT FENCED & GATED IN ELEVATED BREEZY LOCATION OF POPULAR ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTRE...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!