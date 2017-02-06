Muscle cars galore sure to rev up your engines

CALLING ALL REVHEADS: You can see a number of muscle cars like this one at the coming Logan City PCYC Car Show on February 26.

WE USE cars every day and they are admired by many, so it is no wonder thousands of people are expected to flock to the car show at Logan City PCYC on February 26.

This is the 10th anniversary of the show, and to celebrate, organisers promise the event will be bigger and better than before.

Logan City PCYC marketing, events and fundraising co-ordinator Marika Saliba said car enthusiasts would be very impressed with this year's line-up.

"Each year we have more and more cars who come down on the day, and this year, we already have more than 500 booked in,” she said.

"We have everything from modern day cars right back to the classics. The Thunderbirds Club of Queensland will be there, as well as the Brisbane Commodore Club. Jack Simm from Brisbane Ghost Tours will also be there and he brings his hearse down, complete with a coffin.”

In addition to all the exquisite cars, the day will also feature rides, exhibitors, food and more. Higgins Storm Chasing will be there and the sounds from many local bands will be blaring out from the stage.

You also have the opportunity to dunk a cop into a water tank, and there will be no fine.

If you would like to showcase your car, the price is $5 or if you would like to enter your car for judging it is $10.

"All of the funds raised from the day goes straight back into our youth programs and our community work,” Ms Saliba said.

"Our biggest youth program is Brake the Cycle, but we also have youth groups and the money will go a long way in ensuring they continue to run in the future.”

If you are interested in bringing your car, email marika.saliba @pcyc.org.au.

The PCYC is behind Logan City Council Chambers, off Jacaranda St.