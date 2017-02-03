34°
News

Mum walks in on alleged rape, jury hears

Emma Clarke
| 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:49 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN who allegedly raped a girl as she slept was interrupted by his own mother, an Ipswich jury was told yesterday.

Bradley Wayne Brennan allegedly raped the girl in the home he shared with his mother and allegedly raped her again in a "safe house" the girl was staying out.

In day one of a trial in Ipswich District Court, Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Brennan was interrupted by people who heard the girl's screams on both occasions.

He said each time, Brennan approached the girl as she slept, undressed and raped her.

"She protested as he had his way with her," Mr Needham said.

"She was in bed dozing off and what jolted her awake was the presence of the defendant standing over her.

"The mother displayed some form of being upset with the defendant."

Mr Needham said Brennan attempted to rape the girl on a separate occasion but she "fought off his physical presence and punched and kicked".

Brennan is charged with one count of attempted rape and two counts of rape.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CITIZEN'S ARREST: Local helps cops catch alleged car thieves

CITIZEN'S ARREST: Local helps cops catch alleged car thieves

Police praise efforts of Ipswich man after dramatic car chase.

Mum walks in on alleged rape, jury hears

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Man is charged with two counts of rape, one of alleged rape

Queensland takes #1 spot, and not in a good way

QUEENSLAND has the highest rates of cancer in Australia

No state wants to be ranked number one for this.

Uni professor showed porn to child, aged 9

Respected uni professor convicted of indecent dealings with child

Local Partners

CITIZEN'S ARREST: Local helps cops catch alleged car thieves

Police praise efforts of Ipswich man after dramatic car chase.

Why this Ipswich man will run 4000 km across Australia

FOR THE KIDS: Mathew 'Coxy' Cox is running from Perth to Ipswich to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Children's Sunshine Ward.

To keep to his schedule he will need to cover 130km every day

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

LEGENDARY radio veteran John Laws has angrily hit back at Steve Price, after his fellow shock jock revealed their bitter rivalry on national television.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION - Traditional Family Home Appeal

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 CONTACT AGENT

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

Everything That You Want and Need on a 2605m2 Block

31 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 4 $300,000

I’m not kidding! This amazing and feature packed family home has all the things that you will ever want or need in a family or investment home. For all those...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

Stylish Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

IDEAL LEISURE HOME WITH A STUNNING MAKEOVER

7 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

Why go through the hassle of building when you can buy this stunning renovated 5 bedroom home in Flinders View, on a large 708m2 block. You will love the street...

CLASSIC CHARACTER HOME ON 809SQM – Walk To Rail

25 Creek Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Situated on 809sqm and boasting the full “wish list” of non-negotiables when searching for a property. Limited edition classic Queenslander with breezy front...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!