34°
News

Mum caught selling drugs at Ipswich school

Emma Clarke
| 10th Jan 2017 1:12 PM Updated: 2:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S pick up time at an Ipswich school and a mother of two young boys has arranged to supply another parent with cannabis.

The sale is among 15 transactions the 27-year-old will carry out in a nine day period before police bust her at her Leichhardt home.

The dealer made $655 from the crimes in August 2016, using the money to fund her personal drug use.

Magistrate David Shepherd told the woman she was "letting down her family and friends" in sentencing in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

"What should be the greatest disappointment to you personally is you have two boys," he said.

"They cant be too happy with their mum standing in front of a magistrate facing jail."

She pleaded guilty to 21 charges including 15 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and six counts of possessing drugs or drug related utensils.

Police found 28.4g of cannabis in her laundry cupboard along with clip seal bags, scissors, bowls and a pipe as well as two restricted drug tablets.

They observed two text message conversations on her phone in which she was asked "to make up a 50" and "tick him a stick until later in the day".

The court heard the woman had a small customer base, three to four of her close friends and sold lots in $10 to $50 amounts.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said the dealing was "fairly low level".

"She was using cannabis herself and supplied to a small group of friends to support her own use and personal cost," Mr Hans said.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and fined $300.

The woman has not been named to protect the identity of her children.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mum caught selling drugs at Ipswich school

Mum caught selling drugs at Ipswich school

Woman sold cannabis 15 times in nine days

Search on for muzzled dog seen wandering highway

Dog fight: German Shepherds are at the centre of a controversial application to the Southern Downs Regional Council. (AAP image)

Concerns grow for mystery dog with mouth taped shut

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Councillor's $180k stealing charge hits court

Logan City Councillor charged with $180,000 theft

Local Partners

Mum caught selling drugs at Ipswich school

Woman sold cannabis 15 times in nine days

Ousted One Nation candidate may run as independent

UNDECIDED: Dumped One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin has not ruled out running in the state seat of Bundamba as an independent.

Dumped One Nation candidate unloads on Ashby on radio

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the modern teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 Offers From...

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY JILL FRANKLIN. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICHS&#39; TRUE SUPER AGENTS!

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!