Man in custody over violent car jacking

The badly damaged vehicle involved in the incident was recovered from Rosewood earlier this morning.

UPDATE 1.55PM: Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car while her three-year-old daughter was still strapped into the back seat.

Officers investigating the horrific car jacking targeted a residence in the Rosewood area just after 11am, taking an 21-year-old man into custody.

Investigations into the alleged car jacking are continuing.

EARLIER: Detectives investigating a carjacking at a Laidley supermarket during which a child was stolen from her mother continue to seek help from the public.

Police are following several lines of inquiry into the incident, including a focus on the Rosewood area after the stolen vehicle was recovered in the town this morning.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood said police were yet to arrest anyone in relation to the ordeal.

He said CCTV footage from the Laidley IGA supermarket carpark was being reviewed and a number of statements taken from witnesses to the incident.

Det. Insp. Isherwood appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

Police hunt for Laidley carjacker continues: Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood spoke to media today about the Laidley carjacking.

The vehicle is a 2013 black Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 341 TVX. Channel 9

Mother, children's horror ordeal in violent carjacking

EARLIER: A woman and her children were left traumatised after a man allegedly dragged the woman from her car before stealing it with her three-year-old daughter still strapped in her car seat at Laidley last night.

The woman and her two daughters, aged 10 and 3, were sitting inside their car in the carpark of a William St supermarket at about 7pm when a man approached them.

It will be alleged the man opened the driver's side door, pushing the woman's face into the steering wheel before pulling her from the vehicle by her hair.

The 41-year-old Laidley woman managed to get her 10-year-old daughter out of the car before the man drove off, with the younger child still inside the vehicle.

The man stopped the car, getting the three-year-old out of the vehicle and leaving her by the side of the road in nearby Orton St. She was not physically harmed.

The man got back into the stolen car and crashed it into a fence in William St, before driving away from the scene.

The vehicle is a 2013 black Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 341 TVX.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

* An earlier report that police had made an arrest was incorrect.