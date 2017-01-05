Merry Christmas, you're dumped

HUNDREDS of animals dumped or surrendered in the lead-up to Christmas are sitting in the Ipswich and Wacol shelters, desperately in need of a home.

Between December 23 and yesterday, about 100 animals were brought into the Ipswich centre.

At Wacol, there are 664 animals in care and a six to eight-week waiting list to surrender unwanted pets.

Across the state, another 800 animals are in foster care.

The influx, which coincides with the start of the summer school holidays, has become an annual expectation for volunteers and carers.

Now they're facing the arduous task of finding new homes for the huge numbers of 'unwanted' dogs and cats.

Today Ipswich City Council will hand over about 50 dogs and 25 cats to Ipswich RSPCA - all of those animals, which haven't been claimed by their owners, are expected to be put up for adoption.

Ipswich shelter manager Nicole Dann said if they can't be adopted before next Saturday some of those animals will be sent to the Brisbane Convention Centre for a major adoption event.

"There was a definite increase in kittens brought in before Christmas," Ms Dann said.

"We've also noticed a rise in the number of animals coming in that are micro-chipped but the chips aren't linked to anything, or the information is out of date which makes it difficult to find the owner."

On January 14, the Convention Centre will be filled with puppies, kittens, dogs and cats when the RSPCA tries to find new homes for 500 animals.

Want a new pet? Go to Ipswich RSPCA, 6 Hooper St next week.