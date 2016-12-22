29°
Mount Delaney man identified as victim of canoe drowning

Greg Osborn
| 22nd Dec 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 4:26 PM
This morning police recovered the man's canoe which was found about 300m from where his body was found last night.
UPDATE: The victim of a drowning at Lake Somerset last night has been identified as a Mount Delaney man.

The 48-year-old was out checking crab pots in a canoe when strong winds hit the popular water spot at about 6pm.

It is believed at some point he has fallen from the canoe and attempted to swim to shore.

However the conditions were too severe with wind gusts of up to 80km/h.

A friend managed to raise the alarm but the man drowned before help could arrive.

His body was later recovered by SES crews just before 7pm.

Police say he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

This morning police recovered the man's canoe which was found about 300m from where his body was found last night.

Topics:  drowning lake somerset storm

