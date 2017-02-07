Man charged for stealing $100k worth of antiques, guns

A MAN has been charged after more than $100,000 worth of antiques and firearms were stolen from an Ipswich home.

Rodney Mark Jones, 46, is charged for the crimes after he allegedly accessed the property on September 11 and again on October 2.

Jones is charged with two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The matter was adjourned in Ipswich District Court today for a committal mention in March.