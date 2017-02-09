Gang of six allegedly wield hammers, bats in home invasion

A GOODNA man has been charged after six people allegedly assaulted a man with baseball bats and hammers inside a Silkstone home yesterday.

Police allege at about 5.15pm, six men armed with baseball bats and hammers entered a house on Prospect St and assaulted a 25-year-old man before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The man had minor injuries to his arm and was treated at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the men are known to each other, police say.

A 25-year-old Goodna man has been charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.