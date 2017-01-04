Man airlifted after workplace accident at Forest Hill

A man is in hospital after a workplace accident at Forest Hill in the Lockyer Valley this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service report that the industrial incident occurred at about 7:44am.
Paramedics attending the scene treated a male patient in his 20s for upper body injuries.
A Rescue 500 air ambulance was also tasked to the scene and he was later flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
