Lowood man identified as victim of fatal crash at Drewvale

Police have charged a man following a fatal traffic crash at Drewvale yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged at about 12:40pm a truck driver got out of his vehicle after pulling over on the side of the Logan Motorway when he was struck by another truck.

A 34-year-old Lowood man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 46-year-old Darra man has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 2.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.