Man electrocuted in Brisbane basement

Police at the scene of the emergency call-out where a kitchen worked was electrocuted.

A TRADESMAN has reportedly been electrocuted in Brisbane's south.

Police and ambulance are attending a premises at Annerley.

Police said the workplace incident at Palmerston St happened just before 9am today

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are also on scene but no one has been taken to hospital.

The scene has been locked down and the man's body was removed about 11:20am

It is understood the incident occurred in a cluster of businesses at the corner of Palmerston St and Ipswich Rd.

Zen Catering has confirmed it was not a member of their staff that was electrocuted this morning and the incident did not occur in their commercial kitchen.

"Underneath the kitchen is a locked basement accessed only via a neighbouring property and not managed by Zen," a statement said.

"It is understood a tradesman engaged by the property's landlord was working in the basement, which is prone to flooding, when the incident occurred."

Zen has immediately moved its catering operation to a venue in Albion and confirmed all catering commitments will be met.

An Energex spokesman said incident caused a power outage at the location, but no other customers in the area were affected.

The Electrical Safety Office has been notified of the incident, a Workplace Health and Safety spokesman said.