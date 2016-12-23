30°
News

Justices debate dismissing murderer's appeal

Geoff Egan
| 23rd Dec 2016 12:33 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CONVICTED killer Jamie Rex Teichmann's attempt to get his murder conviction overturned has failed despite Queensland's highest ranking judge calling for a retrial.

Teichmann was convicted of murder in September 2015. He appealed the conviction claiming the verdict was unreasonable and there was a miscarriage of justice regarding the trial judge's directions to the jury.

In December 2010 Teichmann shot Carl Upson in the head with a shotgun. Mr Upson had been living on the same Lockyer Valley property as Teichmann.

Teichmann claimed the gun went off during a struggle between him and Mr Upson that began after Mr Upson threatened him with the gun. Days before Teichmann had killed another man - Michael Manson.

Two of the three Queensland Court of Appeal justices dismissed Teichmann's appeal. But Chief Justice Margaret McMurdo dissented, stating she believed a retrial was needed due to a miscarriage of justice.

At the end of the trial the judge told the jury that prosecutors alleged Teichmann lied to police and another witness about whether he had pulled the shotgun's trigger.

Justice McMurdo said she believed the trial judge had given the jury incorrect advice regarding alleged lies.

"It is true that there was other evidence upon which the jury could have concluded beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant engaged the trigger of the shotgun causing it to discharge. But that was by no means inevitable on the evidence,” she said.

But she was outvoted as justices David Boddice and James Douglas found the alleged lies had no impact on the outcome. Justice Boddice said he did not believe the trial judge's directions led to a "significant risk an innocent person has been wrongly convicted of the offence”.

"The verdict of the jury was not unreasonable. A consideration of the evidence amply supports a conclusion that it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of all of the elements necessary to establish guilt of the offence of murder,” he said.

Justice Douglas agreed with Justice Boddice and said the jury did not need to decide on whether he had lied about pulling the trigger because "other evidence pointed convincingly to that conclusion independently”.

The appeal was dismissed. Teichmann is serving a life sentence in prison.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  carl upson jamie rex teichmann lockyer valley michael manson queensland court of appeal

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
CARJACK TERROR: Offender to spend Christmas in jail

CARJACK TERROR: Offender to spend Christmas in jail

Accused's bail application refused on the grounds of public safety.

Father of six identified as victim of Lake Somerset drowning

Alan Solomon

The man got into difficulty in strong winds on Wednesday night

2016 a bumpy ride for Queensland MPs

Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson was forced to resign after it emerged the Bundaberg MP was nearly three years behind in her council rates and she had driven her car when it was unregistered.

A look back at 2016 in Queensland politics

Two snake bites in last 24 hours

Photo: Richie Gilbert

A MAN in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have been taken to hospital

Local Partners

Christmas, New Year in jail for carjacking terror accused

Accused's bail application refused on the grounds of public safety.

Justices debate dismissing murderer's appeal

Lockyer Valley murderer's appeal dismissed

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!