30°
News

Police search for Ipswich man missing on Gold Coast

Anna Hartley
| 22nd Jan 2017 1:12 PM
A 20-year-old Ipswich man has been reported missing.
A 20-year-old Ipswich man has been reported missing.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are calling on the public's help to find an Ipswich man reported missing on the Gold Coast.

Ipswich's Damien Harrison (pictured) was last seen at 8pm yesterday when he walked away after fishing at the Spit on the Gold Coast.

Police hold concerns for the 20-year-old's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

The ship tattoo is on his right leg.
The ship tattoo is on his right leg.

He also has a large tattoo of a ship on the outer side of his right, lower leg.

When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved black shirt with white wording, light blue shorts and white thongs.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Harrison or knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  missing qps

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Police search for Ipswich man missing on Gold Coast

Police search for Ipswich man missing on Gold Coast

POLICE are calling for public assistance to find the 20-year-old.

Business woman, mum and body builder shares her story

TRANSFORMATION: Maxine Dilkes is a mum-turned business woman and female body builder.

Maxine's road to business health

Giant 'prehistoric' eel caught on golf course

MONSTER: Sandy Gallop Golf Club greenkeeper Jimmy Shaw with the giant eel he caught in the murky depths of Deebing Creek on the 18th hole.

Sandy Gallop greenkeeper wrestles with beastly serpent from the deep

Truck funeral procession to be held for Lowood driver

Dallas Holland

Lowood truck driver Dallas Holland to be buried on Saturday

Local Partners

Police search for Ipswich man missing on Gold Coast

POLICE are calling for public assistance to find the 20-year-old.

Police lay multiple charges after alleged armed robberies

Police ask people to avoid the vicinity of Charlotte St.

Investigations are continuing.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Big flicks could soon be seen at major shopping centre

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre have lodged an application with the Brisbane City Council to build a new cinema and entertainment precinct.

New entertainment and dining options have residents excited.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

EXCELLENT ENTRY POINT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

11 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 Offer From...

WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL & LOCAL WATERPARK & PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPER HANDY TO CBD & MAJOR SERVICES SOLID 1950’s CHARACTER HOME Don’t miss the opportunity to...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 1 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $171,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS, INVESTORS AND RENOVATORS - HUGE OPPORTUNITY

1 Garowie Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

There is a little bit of work to do here, but this great home offers an awesome opportunity to add your own personal touch and instantly add value! The owner has...

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living and air conditioned...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!