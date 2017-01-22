Police search for Ipswich man missing on Gold Coast

POLICE are calling on the public's help to find an Ipswich man reported missing on the Gold Coast.

Ipswich's Damien Harrison (pictured) was last seen at 8pm yesterday when he walked away after fishing at the Spit on the Gold Coast.

Police hold concerns for the 20-year-old's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He also has a large tattoo of a ship on the outer side of his right, lower leg.

When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved black shirt with white wording, light blue shorts and white thongs.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mr Harrison or knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day