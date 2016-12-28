30°
News

Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Sherele Moody
| 28th Dec 2016 5:03 AM
Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say.
Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BELLA for dogs and Misty for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names in Ipswich.

Pet Insurance Australia's top animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Buddy, Charlie, Max and Missy for their dish-lickers while Tiger, Bandit, Bella and Leo were the city's favoured kitten monikers.　

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Ipswich animal behaviour consultant Jen Higgins trains about 100 tail-waggers a year and said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"Essentially you need to keep the name short, so one or two syllables as this makes it easier for them to recognise and respond to it," the Doggy Dogma owner said.

"When we train a dog to recognise its name we prepare it with some food so it becomes a good thing."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

IPSWICH'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Bella, Misty

Buddy, Tiger

Charlie, Bandit

Max, Bella

Missy, Leo

Roxy, Max

Bear, Apollo

Molly, Bluebell

Hugo, Coco

Shadow, Daisy

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  animal behaviour canine cats dogs feline jen higgins pet insurance australia pet names training

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Top trainer says secret to getting your dish-lickers and moggies to respond to their names is call, treat, repeat

CAUGHT: Video shows brazen bike theft

The man caught on Supa IGA Lowood's CCTV footage.

Teen's only method of transport, worth $600, taken from IGA car park

Boy, 9, critical after being hit by alleged drink driver

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

A driver has failed to make a turn and hit a child

Police clock driver at 200kmh on Christmas Day

POLICE crack down on dangerous motorists

Local Partners

Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Top trainer says secret to getting your dish-lickers and moggies to respond to their names is call, treat, repeat

Balaclava bandits target booze truck in heist

Armed robbers hit alcohol delivery truck

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

MARGOT Robbie has given her wedding guests a rather permanent parting gift.

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael’s Fastlove video is one of many being snapped up by Australians on iTunes.

George Michael is set to dominate charts again after his shock death

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!