Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

A PATCH of dirt in an Ipswich suburb sold for a record-breaking $582 per square metre.

The 1050sqm vacant block at Brookwater has all the trimmings of a luxury lifestyle including the price tag after it sold for $612,000 in December.

It smashed the 2007 record for $515,000 for a vacant home site in a gated community.

The sale marks a 24% property price boom and has the region's real estate agents excited as it represents Ipswich catching up to capital city market standards.

It boasts 80m of golf course frontage, security within a gated precinct and enough open flat space to build what is expected to be an $800,000 home.

It's just the beginning of Brookwater's boom as another 900 homes are set to be delivered in the next 10 years and a taster for a new development to be known as The Dress Circle.

Brookwater Residential general manager Nick Kostellar said the property had significant enquiry from buyers asking to be shown the cream of the crop but was ultimately sold to a local buyer.

"This home site is quite unique, it is one of a kind and had over 80 plus

metres of golf course frontage directly overlooking the second green and it was relatively large and flat in a gated precinct so it had a lot of unique attributes," Mr Kostellar said.

"We had a lot of local enquiry, a lot of aspirational customers just asking to show me the best please and fortunately this local buyer picked it up.

"We've got a key point of difference: we've kept our land larger than our competitors, and we invest a lot into green open space and maintaining larger home sites."

Brookwater and Springfield has played host to significant development over the past two years, driving growing demand in housing.

Mr Kostellar said developments like the Orion Lagoon, a $1 million golf course revamp, rail and highway infrastructure and the Mater Hospital were key in pushing property prices towards those in inner-city Brisbane suburbs.

"That has driven a lot of health professionals to Brookwater who are looking for premium land and premium homes," he said.

"Overall for prices across the board, not only from Brookwater, it really sets a positive tone for greater Springfield in general and the Ipswich local government area.

"It has broken a new price ceiling for over $600,000 and it certainty paves a great path moving forward across our future land releases.

"There has been a lot of amenity infrastructure put into the ground over the last couple of years which has really helped drive the growth and it's new amenity, very well constructed amenity."