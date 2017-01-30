35°
Police called to disturbance at detention centre

Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail | 30th Jan 2017 4:01 PM

POLICE have been called to the Wacol Youth Detention Centre after a disturbance broke out this afternoon.

It is understood police were called to the incident about 2pm after several inmates took to the roof.

A number of youths have since returned inside, but seven inmates have refused to move.

Police have confirmed one staff member sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics have also been called to the detention centre.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said she was unable to provide further details on the incident.

"The department can confirm there is an incident at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre involving seven young people who gained access to a rooftop about 2pm this afternoon," she said.

"A male, age unknown, has been injured and has been transported to hospital for treatment."

