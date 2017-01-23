How our homeless, struggling families may go hungry

AFTER six years feeding the homeless in Ipswich, Renae Morrisey has hit a roadblock.

She along with three friends created AMNBR, a group that feeds the homeless twice a week.

The bakery that donated bread, pastries and savoury items to help her group feed those doing it tough can no longer do so.

Now the four women are in desperate need of another bakery or supermarket to step up and help them continue their good work.

"Our hope is that we can get another bakery to donate what they don't sell at the end of the day," Ms Morrisey said.

Renae Morrisey and her daughters Caitlin and Kiani are looking for donations from a bakery to help feed to homeless after donations were ceased from another bakery. Rob Williams

"It's really hard because we feed more than 50 people every week and that money comes from our own pockets.

"The bakery was so essential for us. It was almost everything."

AMNBR is operated by Renae and her friends Ann-Maree, Nikki and Beverley.

What began as a small operation has grown and the number of people the women feed every week has passed 50.

"It's just really hard because there are so many people struggling in Ipswich," Ms Morrisey said.

"We supply food, coffee, tea, cordial and fresh bread to give away.

"It's scary how many people we get here.

"The heartbreaking thing is, some people come and haven't eaten for two or three days.

"Others have been looking through bins and some have paid their rent and can't afford food."

Ms Morrisey said the group also provided much-needed food for a number of struggling local families.

"We used to give the families bread rolls for school lunches, now they are simply going without," she said.

"One family has five children, one couple have nine between them and they need a helping hand.

"Our hope is to get another bakery to help donate to people in need."

AMNBR offers free food every Monday night in Queens Park barbecue area and every Thursday night in Ipswich Mall.

For more information phone Ms Morrisey on 0438127342 or visit the AMNBR - Helping Homeless In Ipswich Facebook page.