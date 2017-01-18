Hotel moves in at Springfield

COMING SOON: Michael Sutherland, Maha Sinnathamby, Mayor Paul Pisasale, James Shield, David Rutter and Charles Mattes at the official sod turning of Quest Hotels Springfield.

MORE cranes and heavy machinery can be seen on the Greater Springfield horizon as they work to build the new $18 million Quest Apartment Hotel on Wellness Way.

Construction on the new 83 room facility is moving swiftly since they turned the first sod in November, and is on track to open in 2018.

The project will also create a number of new jobs for the region. While it is not yet known how many people will be employed by the hotel itself, it will bring Greater Springfield's employment on a whole to more than 52,000 workers by 2030.

Quest Apartment Hotels general manager James Shields said he was pleased to see the project on track.

"The construction process continues strongly on site. We are confident construction of the new apartment hotel property will be fully completed in the first half of 2018. We look forward to welcoming new guests shortly thereafter," Mr Shields said.

"Quest Springfield's location in Wellness Way is unmatched, ideally located within close proximity to the best facilities and services.

"The Greater Springfield development will be able to provide superior accommodation to this corporate market."

Springfield Land Corporation head of commercial development Chris Mattes said the hotel would greatly service those visitors who come to the region for other big projects which were recently built in Springfield.

"We see the hotel as a significant building to be constructed in Greater Springfield and the Ipswich area," Mr Mattes said.

"This new hotel will be a big asset for people who are visiting existing services such as the Mater Hospital, Aveo Springfield and the University of Southern Queensland."

Mr Mattes also said Quest Hotels approached Springfield Land Corporation two to three years ago about building their new facility.

"Quest needed to satisfy themselves that there was a market suited to the hospitality they have on offer, and that there was also strong patronage demand and commercial requirements," he said.

"With many people visiting the hospital and the retirement village, there will certainly be more people coming to the Greater Springfield area."