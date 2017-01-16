HEATWAVE: Paramedics treat 15 people in one weekend

IF YOU'RE hoping yesterday was the last of the heatwave, think again.

The scorching temperatures will be back on Wednesday when the mercury is expected to hit 38 degrees.

Temperatures soared to 38 degrees on Saturday with 15 people treated for heat related issues in Ipswich on the weekend.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said most of those people treated by paramedics ended up in hospital.

While a number of those affected by the heat were elderly QAS said there was also babies and residents in their 20s and 30s among the patients.

Health authorities have issued numerous warnings encouraged people to stay cool, keep hydrated and even monitor the colour of their urine; unexpectedly highlighted by MP Stirling Hinchcliffe during a press conference on the Gold Coast.

Yet residents aren't the only ones ensuring they're prepared.

When the bureau warned a heatwave was approaching Luke Trevethan, West Moreton Hospital and Health Services' emergency management leader, called a meeting.

He liaised with other agencies such as Queensland Ambulance and Ipswich City Council to ensure the city was ready and that the hospital could cope with an influx of heat related illnesses.

He said it was important for each agency to understand how the other operates and that all affected workers are well prepared.

Some preparations were as simple as ensuring plenty of cold water was on hand and reminding people to stay out of the sun.

"We've done things like ensuring someone has spoken to new mums about the risks to babies and touched base with nursing homes to make sure they know to call an ambulance if there are any issues.

He said an air-conditioning technician would be on stand-by over the weekend to ensure the hospital's system can cope with the hot conditions.

Dr Dan Bitmead's hot tips to keep cool