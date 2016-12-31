Have you seen this missing teenage girl?

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Riverview yesterday.

The girl was last seen around 5pm.

The girl is described as Aboriginal in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, proportionate build, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet, purple Nike shoes and carrying a red backpack.

She may be in the company of other youths.



Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.