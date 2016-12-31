38°
News

Have you seen this missing teenage girl?

31st Dec 2016 12:33 PM
QPS Media

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Riverview yesterday. 

The girl was last seen around 5pm.

The girl is described as Aboriginal in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, proportionate build, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet, purple Nike shoes and carrying a red backpack.

She may be in the company of other youths.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  missing person qps riverview

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Have you seen this missing teenage girl?

Have you seen this missing teenage girl?

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Riverview yesterday.

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

2016: The year the Ipswich mall died

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall will close January 1.

THE writing was on the wall for the Ipswich CBD mall in 2016.

Josiah Sisson: Dad’s emotional meeting with accused driver

Karl Sisson embraces Adrian Murray this week.

Father of slain boy has met with the man accused of the death

Local Partners

Have you seen this missing teenage girl?

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Riverview yesterday.

Woman hospitalised after car crashed through living room

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Woman inside house as Ford Laser smashed through wall

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

ZSA Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends on Friday.

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Drake and J Lo on Instagram

Not everyone is convinced that J Lo and Drake are a couple

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further, properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

STUNNING HOME FOR ULTIMATE LIFESTYLE OR TREE CHANGE

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE THE SALE OF THIS AMAZING HOME FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!