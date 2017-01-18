Grants help Men's Shed power on

POWERING AHEAD: Matthew Bourke met with the Men's Shed 100 Inc to inspect their new home.

BLOKES from the Men's Shed 100 Inc have been hard at work preparing their new site for their official grand opening which will be held in March.

The group have moved from their former premises at the Jindalee Golf Club to a block of land on Monier Rd.

Being the handymen that they are, the fellas assembled their brand new shed, which was an ex-defence shed, all on their own. The shed features a number of different areas for building timber products, metal work and welding.

The group have also been busy installing the septic tank and building ramps, which they were able to do with a grant from the Brisbane City Council.

Council provided $49,247 to the organisation as part of this year's Access and Inclusion Community Partnership program.

Councillor Matthew Bourke said the organisation delivered a vital service in the local community.

"The Men's Shed 100 has developed into an active and vibrant organisation within the Centenary suburbs,” Cr Bourke said.

"They have played an integral role in a number of local projects, all while providing support and helping to improve the health and well-being of their members within the local community.”

This particular group has more than 60 members and hope once they have their grand opening, they could attract some new faces.

The Men's Shed aims to provide a workshop and socialising facilities where local men can spend time and be socially active, form new friendships, chat to mates, and share skills and experience.

If you would like to know more, phone president David Cope on 0412655758.

For more information on the Access and Inclusion Community Partnership Program, please visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on (07) 3403 8888.