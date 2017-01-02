Queensland town 'sex toy' capital, as Gladstone falters

BIG BUSINESS: Gladstone lost the top spot for sex toys but we are still up there.

GLADSTONE has lost a title it should care about... or maybe not.

Based on the number of adult toy sales during the year, the steamiest postcode Down Under was Toowoomba, according to a spokesperson for online adult store Femplay.

Sales numbers showed Gladstone had slipped into second place, followed closely by Beenleigh, Ayr and Ipswich.

According to our insiders at Femplay, "Queensland well and truly rose to the occasion, edging out the rest of the states".

Femplay assured us that they will be keeping their eye on sales as the new year rolls over to see just which neighbourhoods are starting the new year with a 'bang'.

A Femplay spokesperson said they were quite surprised by the result.

"But we're proud to crown Toowoomba as the nation's sexiest town to live in," they said.

Gladstone has one store selling adult toys - Into Love on Toolooa St.

Previously A Bit Cheeky was on Auckland St but it is no longer open.

Into Love has a billboard on the Gladstone-Mount Larcom Rd.

Nobody from the store was able to comment.