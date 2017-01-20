Giant 'prehistoric' eel caught on golf course

MONSTER: Sandy Gallop Golf Club greenkeeper Jimmy Shaw with the giant eel he caught in the murky depths of Deebing Creek on the 18th hole.

YOU won't see Sandy Gallop Golf Club greenkeeper Jimmy Shaw in his speedos getting golf balls out of the creek on the 18th hole anytime in the near future.

Not after he pulled in a giant five foot long eel with a body as thick as a man's leg, which he has labelled 'prehistoric', from the murky depths of Deebing Creek.

The club could become a major tourist magnet for golfers keen to get a glimpse of the beastly creature, which was caught with a piece of sausage on a hook.

But Jimmy, and the QT agrees with him, is certain the eel is so bloated due to a diet of errant golf balls.

"I've pulled plenty of eels out of there but nothing like this," Jimmy grins.

"Normally they are black, but this was a deep blue thing.

"It had more of a Moray Eel style mouth on it, like something from the deep sea.

"It looked prehistoric."

Jimmy was cooking a few sausages on the barbecue one evening around Christmas and went down to the creek with his son-in-law to show him what lurked in the creek.

"I put a bit of sausage on a hook, threw it in and bang...the eel starts going boom, boom up the river," he grins.

"I reckon it's been eating quite a few golf balls. But there wouldn't be much it wouldn't eat.

"I won't be going in there in my speedos to do any irrigation work anymore."

HOW TO CATCH AN EEL: Greenkeeper Jimmy Shaw tries to lure the giant eel he caught on the 18th hole at Sandy Gallop back out of the depths with its favourite food...golf balls. Rob Williams

Jimmy lives near the course where he keeps a 2m long carpet snake named 'Striker', although his mates call it 'Anaconda' due to its size.

After a picture of Jimmy with the eel was posted on the Sandy Gallop Golf Club's Facebook page recently, he's had golfers pulling him up all day to talk about his catch.

We've had several names bandied about for the creature.

The Sandy Gallop Serpent, The 18th Hole Golf Ball Monster or the Deebing Creek Deepwater Dinosaurus.

But whatever you call it, the giant eel is still alive and well because Jimmy is a soft touch.

"I threw it back in there," he says.

"He's probably as old as me, if not older, so he deserved to go back in.

"There are a lot of eels in there, but nothing like that."