Gatton booze heist co-accused mentioned in court

Tara Miko
| 28th Dec 2016 2:11 PM

DNA results taken from a blood smear at the scene of an attempted robbery in Gatton will strengthen the case against two men, police believe.

West Ipswich man Mitchell Kevin Walton, 19, and Lowood man Jeffrey James Cutter, 24, sat side-by-side in custody in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court where they applied for bail which was ultimately refused.

The co-accused offenders are accused of an attempted robbery of an alcohol delivery truck at a Gatton liquor store on Tuesday morning.

The court heard Cutter and Walton, who have not been required to enter pleas to charges including attempted robbery and obstruct police, were tracked by the Toowoomba Dog Squad to a Hood St home after the alleged armed robbery about 4.45am.

Inside the home were balaclavas and knives, and blood smears were left at the robbery scene which will undergo forensic testing.

Cutter had a number of cuts on his hands when he was taken into custody, police said.

With both men in a show cause position, solicitor Nathan Bouchier argued the case against his clients was circumstantial, and cuts on Cutter's hands could be explained.

He told the court Cutter had cut his hands doing mechanical repairs with his brother earlier this week, and testimony would support that submission.

Mr Bouchier argued there were a number of people at the Hood St home where his clients were arrested, and that the balaclava and other clothing found at the address could have been theirs.

He submitted the case against Walton was weaker than with Cutter, and both men were applying for bail on the basis of the evidence against them and the time they would spend in custody awaiting trial.

But prosecutor Tim Hutton said police were confident DNA tests on the items as well as blood found at the scene, and would strengthen the case.

He rejected the suggestion the Crown's case was weak, telling the court CCTV footage of the incident showed a man with a distinctive tattoo on his left leg which matched Walton.

Sergeant Hutton said the pair was arrested after a successful dog track which led police directly to the Hood St home.

He alleged the pair resisted police at the home.

Both Walton and Cutter work at a food processing plant and had access to balaclava for their jobs, Sgt Hutton said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland refused bail and adjourned the matters over to Ipswich Magistrate Court for committal mention on January 8.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  armed robbery gatton toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court

