WATCH: Baby python no match for big green tree frog

Greg Osborn
| 24th Jan 2017 3:00 PM

It's not often you see a snake on the losing side in a life and death struggle with a frog.

But that was the outcome in Ipswich last night as the reptile met its match in an amphibian.  

QT reader Garry Robinson captured video of the battle on his smart phone and shared it on QT's Facebook page.

He wrote: "Found this last night out the front of my laundry."

"Frogs are very opportunistic animals. Something goes past there line of sight or within there smell range. And it it small enough to stick their mouth. BAM! Food for a little while."

Jenny Holdway from Queensland Frogs Society Inc identified the amphibian as a big green tree frog and the snake as a baby python, adding "baby snakes, mice and cockroaches are a few of their favourite things".

A big green tree frog making a meal of the baby python.
A big green tree frog making a meal of the baby python.
Topics:  editors picks frogs snakes

